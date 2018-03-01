Bridgestone keeping Ocado on track in all conditions

In the company’s biggest UK van tyre fleet win to date, Bridgestone will supply its Blizzak W810 products for over 1,500 Ocado Mercedes Sprinters, which will stay on each vehicle all year round following rigorous internal testing. The world’s number one tyre and rubber company[1] has secured the partnership until 2020, with maintenance across 20 different sites being provided by the Bridgestone Partner network. Its rapid response times to breakdowns was cited as a major factor behind the decision.

Bridgestone’s National Fleet Executive Neil Collison said: “We have demonstrated the strength of our product to Ocado through a rigorous testing programme over a number of months. Our network is one of the strongest anywhere in the UK and provides a first-class service. This was also a key point which proved to be crucial.

“This is a huge fleet partnership for us, as we want to increase our presence in the van market and demonstrate our strength in this area. We have a top performing product range that can meet the demands of any fleet and this is coupled with a holistic aftercare service all year round.”

Bridgestone’s National Fleet Executive Neil Collison shakes hands on a new fleet deal with Ocado’s fleet service manager Graham Thomas