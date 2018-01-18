Bridgestone launches VX-TRACTOR tyre at LAMMA 2018

Bridgestone, the world’s number one tyre and rubber company[1], has been turning heads as well as soil after taking the wraps off its eagerly anticipated VX-TRACTOR tyre, which will complement its range of premium agricultural products.

The tyre got its first UK outing at LAMMA 2018, the popular farm machinery equipment show, which has been taking place in Peterborough on January 17.

Comprehensively designed and tested at Bridgestone’s European Technical Centre facility in Italy and produced at Bridgestone’s European agricultural ‘manufacturing excellence’ Puente San Miguel plant, the VX-TRACTOR is built to work hard both in the field and on the road, even under heavy payloads.

It is constructed from robust casings with extra-deep and extra-long lugs, ensuring outstanding traction and extremely long wear life. This means that farmers can go further and get more done, time and time again.

Not only was the new VX-TRACTOR a headline attraction, but a selection of Bridgestone’s ever-popular agricultural tyres also sat alongside. Bridgestone presented the VT-TRACTOR tyre in partnership with New Holland and its latest T7 315 HD Tractor.



Bridgestone’s Agricultural Product Manager Steve Hewitt said: “It was great to unveil the VX-TRACTOR and communicate the many virtues of the product. LAMMA gave us the perfect opportunity to present our selection of premium agricultural solutions direct to those who will benefit most. We see the VX-TRACTOR as an ideal original equipment product for a host of tractor manufacturers.”