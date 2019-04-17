Bridgestone makes no compromises with the new Battlax Hypersport S22

Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, has presented the Battlax Hypersport S22, an innovative and ground-breaking motorcycle tyre. A new addition to their flagship Battlax range, Bridgestone has made no compromises, delivering improved performance in all areas.

The development of the S22 was driven by a determination to add excellent wet performance to the outstanding dry grip for which the Battlax Hypersport was already renowned. There was also increased focus on contact feel and cornering, allowing riders to experience the full extent of their bike’s performance on the road.

‘We developed the S22 in line with the needs and requirements of hypersport users,’ explains Nico Thuy, Head of Motorcycle Europe at Bridgestone EMEA. ‘With such light handling and increased feedback, especially when cornering, hypersport riders will have maximum confidence in pushing themselves to the next level.’

Test results demonstrate the all-round improvements with 15% faster cornering in dry conditions, 1.2% faster lap times in dry conditions and 5% faster lap times in wet conditions. [1]

Recipe for the ultimate grip

Bridgestone incorporated a varied compound structure in the tyre, with a harder centre, softer traction areas and even softer edge compounds to optimise the balance between grip and cornering. This original compound mixture uses an optimised resin compound in the traction area of the tyre, while the centre compound incorporates a 25% increase in fine silica molecules to increase contact with the road surface. [2]

Despite the enormous improvements in performance, there has been no compromise to the wear life of either the front or rear tyres.

Positive impact on pattern

The compound mix used in the tyre was designed to work in tandem with the tyre pattern. The two aspects were fine-tuned to each other, particularly around the edges of the contact area, to generate more grip and reduce slippage. The incredible 5% improvement in wet conditions was made possible by pattern enhancements that have increased water drainage and deliver heightened limit control, as well as an increase in the sea-to-land ratio on the shoulder area of the tyre.

The groove angle and alignment were optimised to ensure the working forces of the tyre delivered ultimate performance in corners and on straights in both wet and dry conditions. Further adjustments to the pattern have positively impacted the lightness of handling and feedback on the tyre.

Greater rigidity

Bridgestone incorporated their state-of-the-art MS-Belt construction and High Tensile Penetration Cord technology to ensure riders would experience a lightness in the handling and feel confident in the stability of the tyre at high speeds. This was cross-referenced against the 3D edge shape on the groove design of the front tyre - vital for optimal rigidity in the tyre. The result is a tyre that has been optimised for ultimate performance in every area. The new Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres will be available in a wide ranges of sizes as of January 2019 with additional sizes to be released in January 2020.

[1] Versus predecessor (Battlax Hypersport S21). Internal tests: BMW S1000RR, Autopolis Track JPN, BS proving ground JPN, 120/70, 190/55 sizes.

[2] The silica molecule ratio touching the surface is 25% greater than in the S21.



