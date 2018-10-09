Bridgestone, the world’s number one tyre and rubber company[1], has today announced the launch of all-inclusive monthly subscription service MOBOX. Providing drivers with convenience and peace of mind, MOBOX subscription offers new tyres, full warranty and other premium vehicle-related services, and all at an affordable price per month.

Bridgestone combines its industry expertise with the opportunities presented by macro-economic and societal trends in order to provide solutions to the real problems faced by drivers on the roads. Bridgestone is able to identify the challenges consumers face thanks to their unique understanding of drivers, based on research and feedback received through its large and growing retail network - including Speedy, Ayme Côté Route and First Stop. With the service economy seeing consumer demand shift attention from products to services, MOBOX enables customers to experience tyres as a service.

All-inclusive subscription offering

Bridgestone is now offering an alternative, all in one, approach to buying tyres and car maintenance. Just as you would for a mobile phone, MOBOXusers will pay a flat monthly fee (starting from just 7 euros/month[2]) for a flexible range of services that can be customised to meet unique needs and budgets.

Basic packages include new premium tyres, fitting and full warranty for tyre related damages, as well as additional vehicle-related services such as tyre checks and rotation, wheel alignment, air condition refill, wipers, and more. The warranty means that if MOBOXcustomers incur a puncture or any other kind of tyre damage, the tyre will be repaired or replaced free of charge. Customers will also have the option to adapt their packages to include extra products and services, such as summer/winter tyre switching, storage services and selected car maintenance.

MOBOXpackages cover main premium tyre brands and provide customers with access to the central MOBOXweb-platform, from which they can easily manage their subscriptions online. All customers also have access to a multilingual call centre for customer support.

First piloted in 25 First Stopstores across France in October 2017, MOBOXhas now been expanded to 30 Speedyshops in France and 20 First Stopstores in Spain since June 2018. The subscription service will begin to roll out to more shops in France and Spain in the coming months, and in other European countries from 2019 onwards.

Paolo Ferrari, CEO and President Bridgestone EMEA, says, “The growing global popularity for the service economy provides us with a great opportunity to diversify what we offer to customers and bring added convenience. MOBOXis a simple and affordable alternative to our more traditional services, and it’s fantastic to have seen it successfully develop from a pilot project.”

[1]Based on 2016 tyre sales. Source: Tire Business 2017 – Global Tire Company Rankings.

[2]For two tyres.