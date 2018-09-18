Bridgestone rises to the Challenge!

Bridgestone rose to the challenge in more ways than one by bringing its title golf sponsorship to life both on and off the course, to the delight of scores of fans.

The world’s number one tyre and rubber company reinforced its premium position with a classy activation of the Bridgestone Challenge at Luton Hoo Hotel Golf & Spa, with a number of successes recorded over the four-day event from September 6 to 9.

The English-based Challenge Tour competition was eventually won by Englishman Tom Lewis by five shots to return to the winners’ circle after a seven-year absence.

Lewis carded a seven under par round of 64 to triumph at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa ahead of Dimitrios Papadatos, becoming the first Englishman to lift the Bridgestone Challenge and winning for the first time since his 2011 Portugal Masters success on the European Tour.

The Bridgestone Challenge formed the focal point of a package of golf sponsorships this year, which also included the creation of the Chase Your Dream Trophy in partnership with England Golf, which reached out to thousands of amateur players. This grassroots competition, now in its second year, was created by Bridgestone in an attempt to give something back to amateurs of the sport and to elevate Bridgestone’s range of premium tyre products with thousands of amateur players up and down England.

Isabelle Badger, from Stourbridge, won the final of the competition, run by England Golf, at the pro-am of the Bridgestone Challenge at Luton Hoo on September 5, following a number of qualification stages. She joined Spencer Burlingham and Martin Derrick in the triumphant team and they now go on to play in the pro-am of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath on 10 October.

Aside from the action on the course, Bridgestone pulled out all the stops to make the four days as exciting and visually compelling as possible.

Bridgestone’s North Region marketing manager Andy Mathias said: “We enjoyed four memorable days at Luton Hoo, with scores of visitors coming to see the action out on the course. We were equally impressed by the levels of interaction with Bridgestone off the course too. The consistent messaging and signage - from the gates of Luton Hoo which followed right around the course – and the increased use of tyres as displays all contributed to a great day for our customers.”

“The top tier of our sponsorship is rapidly approaching at the Sky Sports British Masters, where we will build on momentum even further.”

For more information about Bridgestone and its Chase Your Dream concept, visit www.nomatterwhat.uk.com