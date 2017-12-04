Bridgestone secures Greggs fleet partnership

Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber manufacturer, has signed a prestigious fleet partnership with Greggs, who cited the Bridgestone Partner network, transparent reporting systems and breakdown response times as key reasons behind the decision.

The agreement will see the bakery chain’s entire UK fleet of vehicles fitted on the company’s premium tyres until 2020, with new regional Bridgestone product being fitted to all of Greggs’ commercial vehicles, eventually leading to Bridgestone Bandag retreaded product for the tyres’ second stage of life.

Bridgestone’s fleet business development manager Ian Davis said: “We can’t express how much this partnership means to us all. Greggs is a household name and to be selected from an extremely competitive tendering process is a great achievement for the team. The name ‘Greggs’ really does resonate with so many people.

“The Bridgestone Partner network, which assists more than 35,000 stranded commercial vehicle operators per year, boasts an average time of 62 minutes taken from the moment the first call was made to the point at which roadside assistance arrived. These figures struck a chord with Greggs, as did our clear, transparent reporting tools.

“Having then arrived at a stricken vehicle, we demonstrated that it takes an average of 51 minutes to complete each job, meaning that each vehicle is up-and-running in an average of less than two hours, from the time the first call was made.”

Greggs’ southern fleet manager Chris Pyne (right) is pictured with Bridgestone’s fleet manager Ian Davis