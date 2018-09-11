Bridgestone sets sights on retail growth with acquisition of ETB

Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber manufacturer, announces the full share acquisition of the UK automotive service provider ETB. The network of service shops is a leading provider in the south-west of Britain. The acquisition is set to help Bridgestone strengthen its retail footprint in UK.

Under the names of Exhaust Tyres Batteries and Britannia Tyres, ETB runs 32 different locations, with 265 employees assisting more than 10,000 loyal customers a month. This move will provide Bridgestone with a unique opportunity to get closer access, gain a better understanding of its regional end-users, and continue to build a leading mobility solutions position in the market.

“We are delighted with the acquisition of ETB as an extension of the sales operations that Bridgestone already runs in the UK,’ says Robin Shaw, Managing Director Bridgestone North Region. “The tyre sector is constantly evolving and, by partnering with ETB, we can ensure that we get as close as possible to our end-consumer, listen to their needs and offer them the best mobility solutions in the future”.

“ETB is an established family-owned business with over 35 years of experience. The entrepreneurial mind-set of its owner, Mr. Charles Ivill, is a perfect fit with our expansion strategy. This, coupled with a very professional team and his local insight and experience, will be invaluable to us.”

Bridgestone continues to increase its focus on retail experience with acquisitions and joint ventures in the last four years across France, Germany, Spain and Slovakia. Bridgestone’s retail network now includes leading names such as Speedy, First Stop and Côté Route.

Charles Ivill, Founder of ETB comments: “Tyres are a major part of the products and services we offer. As the world’s number one tyre and rubber company, Bridgestone has unrivalled expertise. It is undoubtedly going to benefit our product range, the services we offer clients, and contribute to the future success of the company. Both of our businesses bring years of knowledge to the table in our respective disciplines and by working together we can help unlock a new understanding of our consumers.”

Both ETB and Britannia Tyres, businesses with a strong local footprint, will continue operating under their current identities and with their current team, with Charles Ivill continuing to direct operations from the ETB company headquarters in Worcester.