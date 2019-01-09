Bridgestone strengthens motocross grip with Crescent Yamaha

Bridgestone has strengthened its grip in motocross in stunning style, after Crescent Yamaha opted for its range of Battlecross tyres in its quest for success in the ACU British Championship and MX Nationals series.

As the official Yamaha UK-supported team, Crescent Yamaha will be fighting for podiums with the latest GYTR-equipped 2019 YZF bikes. Northern Ireland’s Martin Barr will compete in MX2 on the all-new 2019 Yamaha YZ250F in MX2, while Bournemouth’s Jake Shipton will continue in the premier MX1 class with the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F.

The two riders were given sets of Bridgestone Battlecross tyres to test, after being made aware of the performance capabilities of the range. After putting the tyres through their paces, both Martin, Jake and the Crescent Yamaha team was unanimous in its praise of the products and have now joined forces with Bridgestone.

Bridgestone’s premium range of motocross products is increasingly viewed as being amongst the very best in the sport, with different compounds and tread patterns specially designed for the varied surfaces that riders compete on. The Battlecross X10 (sand and mud) X20 (softer ground), X30 (medium) and X40 (hard) products help to boost confidence when entering and exiting corners at speed, whatever the racing line.

Paul Denning, Crescent Yamaha Racing Team Principal said: Motocross is largely about rider confidence and that vital understanding of the grip level available. From the very first tests of the new Bridgestone Battlecross range, Martin and Jake gave glowing reports of how confident they felt with the front – the new X20 Battlecross giving great feedback in a wide variety of conditions – and also how stable and predictable the rear tyres feel under acceleration.

“Riders often have their own traditional ‘favourite’ tyres and neither had ever used Bridgestone in the past, but both immediately confirmed their preference to move to the Battlecross range. That is enough of an endorsement in itself, and therefore as a team, Crescent Yamaha is very happy to align ourselves with such a high-quality company and product in Bridgestone for the 2019 season.”

Bridgestone’s North Region Motorcycle Product Manager Gary Hartshorne said: “Crescent Yamaha’s decision to opt for our Battlecross range of tyres represents a huge coup for Bridgestone and is something we’re extremely proud of.

“More and more motocross teams and riders are choosing our premium range of motocross tyres having ridden on them and experienced their performance first-hand. This is what has pleased us most here and gives us the most satisfaction. We invited the team to take some tyres to test on a range of different surfaces and the feedback has been hugely positive. We know all about Martin Barr and Jake Shipton from our own presence in motocross. They’re extremely talented riders, so to see them competing on our products will be a sight we’ll be proud of.

“We wish Martin, Jake and the Crescent Yamaha team all the best for the forthcoming season. We’re confident that they’ll enjoy a year to remember, particularly with our Battlecross tyres fitted to their GYTR-equipped 2019 YZF bikes.”