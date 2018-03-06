Bridgestone will reinforce its commitment to the future of the commercial tyre industry when it unveils a state-of-the-art, purpose-built training facility for tyre technicians to benefit from.

The world’s largest tyre and rubber company is about to reveal its dedicated training centre at the Motor Industry Research Association (MIRA) in Warwickshire, to supplement its existing portfolio of industry-recognised qualifications at customers’ headquarters.

The significant investment will boost Bridgestone’s current offering and is seen as a huge statement of intent as the company offers a suite of practical courses which will be relevant when technicians are out on the road and tending to tyre related call-outs.



Bridgestone’s training and development manager Paul Turner said: “This facility is a game-changer for us, as we will now have an easily accessible, dedicated centre in central England which offers the perfect environment for technicians to learn from.

“The centre boasts a custom-built trailer rig from which a lot of hands-on wheel security courses can be based around, while more specialised topics such as locking rims, wheel flanges and tubeless tyres can all be covered on-site too.

“In the past, we could only provide our courses remotely, by way of a visit to customers’ premises. Although we will continue to offer training courses at tyre dealer locations around the UK, the purpose-built facility will offer the ideal environment and equipment to achieve our main objectives of educating more technicians. At the same time, we will hope to reduce the number of fatalities on our roads involving commercial vehicles, which often occur due to unsafe practices when technicians are at the roadside.”



