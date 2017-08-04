Bridgestone's Two Accolades at TyreSafe Awards 2017

Bridgestone’s unwavering commitment to road safety has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the TyreSafe Awards 2017.

The company was at the double to collect the Innovation and use of Technology award for its DriveGuard tyre, along with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the end of the night.

North region managing director Robin Shaw collected both trophies on behalf of the business and was keen to pay tribute to everyone involved for their hard work over a lengthy period of time.

“Tyre safety and keeping roads as safe possible – by serving society with superior quality – is at the heart of what we strive to achieve as a business. A lot of work goes into this on a daily basis, through a variety of different initiatives and campaigns.

“There are many people who work extremely hard behind the scenes to keep Bridgestone at the forefront of road safety. To gain this recognition is testament to their efforts, so these awards are for them.”