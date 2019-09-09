Bridgestone’s VX TRACTOR tour heading across the UK

The Bridgestone VX TRACTOR road run will bring its all-new premium product into town, stopping off in a number of destinations along the way from September 9 to 27, to show farmers and farm contractors how impressive the tyre really is.



It is hoped that interest and awareness will be generated around the product in an agricultural heartland of England, with Bridgestone experts will be on hand to demonstrate its capabilities through presentations featuring comparison test results.

During the pit stops, Bridgestone will also be donating £200 to the young farmers’ club, to help keep the future generation of farming on the right track.

The VX TRACTOR has been comprehensively designed and tested to work hard in both the field and on the road, even under heavy payloads. It is constructed from robust casings with extra-deep and extra-long lugs, ensuring outstanding traction and extremely long wear life. This means that farmers can go further and get more done, time and time again. Developed for tractors of 100bhp and above, the VX-TRACTOR is available in 38 and 42-inch rear sizes as well as 24 to 34-inch front wheel sizes.

Bridgestone’s agricultural product manager Keld Andersen said: “The VX TRACTOR is such a top performing product that we wanted to bring it to the eyes of as many farmers as possible, courtesy of our specially created road run.

“We have focused on increasing wear life, especially on the road, and have made the lug on the VX-Tractor longer and wider, with up to 20 per cent more lug volume than many competitor products.

“A six-layer tread belt also helps to protect against damage and potential punctures and the surface area of the sidewall has also been reduced and reinforced, further diminishing the tyre’s vulnerability to puncture.”

For more information about the Bridgestone VX TRACTOR road run, visit http://www.pneutracteur.com/vx-tractor-road-run-uk