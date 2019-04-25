BRITISH F3 KICK-OFF BRINGS THREE NEW WINNERS

There were three different, first-time winners as the Pirelli-supplied BRDC British Formula 3 Championship kicked off at Oulton Park alongside the British GT Championship.



American youngster Kaylen Frederick scored pole position on his series debut ahead of Carlin team-mate Clement Novalak, and it was Novalak who went on to triumph in the opening race following a great start from second on the grid. Ayrton Simmons finished second for Chris Dittmann Racing, with newcomer Johnathan Hoggard third for Fortec Motorsports.



Forced to pit with damage in race one, Frederick bounced back with victory in race two, leading home fellow American Neil Verhagen (Double R Racing). Fortec’s Manuel Maldonado was third.



Hoggard claimed the spoils in race three, coming out on top of a big three-way battle with Novalak and Simmons, who completed the podium. Novalak is the early leader in the championship, followed by Hoggard and Simmons.