BRITISH GT UNVEILS RECORD-BREAKING ENTRY LIST

The British GT Championship released a 38-car entry list for 2019 during its annual media day on Tuesday: its largest-ever full-season field.



The list features 14 GT3 cars from seven manufacturers – the highest figures for the senior class of the Pirelli-equipped championship since 2016. Five of the seven manufacturers are represented by models that have been made available to customers for the first time this year: the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3, Bentley Continental GT3, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, McLaren 720S GT3 and Porsche 911 GT3 R.



Additionally, the BMW M6 GT3 is making its British GT debut, meaning the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is the only GT3 car to have appeared in the series before.



The GT4 class features a record-equalling 23 cars and eight manufacturers. Four cars are new to British GT: The Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4, Ford Mustang GT4, KTM X-Bow GT4 and Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.



The full-season British GT entry list can be downloaded by clicking here. The season begins at Oulton Park on the Easter Bank Holiday weekend on April 20 & 22.