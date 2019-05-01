In a move to enhance the benefits both businesses can provide to customers, BT Fleet Solutions and Winton Engineering have agreed a new working relationship to provide maintenance and servicing on Winton Engineering systems using BT Fleet Solutions’ network of garages and mobile engineers.

The contract will allow BT Fleet Solutions to better service both internal and external customers’ vehicles with on-vehicle power systems. Having worked together through mutual customers since 2006, this relationship is the logical next step for the businesses who are both highly-respected suppliers in the UK utility sector.

Simon Ungless, business development director at BT Fleet Solutions, said: “Winton Engineering’s systems are used by many BT Fleet Solutions utility customers, so the additional services we will now provide will serve to further strengthen our product offering and relationships with these customers.”.

For Winton Engineering’s existing customers this will provide increased coverage for maintenance and servicing of the Winton on-vehicle power systems. It will also provide them with a greater flexibility for systems to be serviced either on site using one of BT Fleet Solutions’ mobile engineers, or at one of BT’s 65 garage locations, reducing the time and fuel required by customers to reach their nearest available site.

Winton customers using BT Fleet Solutions will also have the added benefit of being able to get their vehicles serviced at the same time in addition to servicing the Winton systems, a significant potential reduction in VOR (vehicle off road) time.

Andy Jones, managing director at Winton Engineering, commented, “BT Fleet Solutions is a respected name in the UK utility market and so working with them matches nicely with the positive reputation that the Winton on-vehicle power systems have for robustness, reliability and efficiency.”