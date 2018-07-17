BTCC tickets for motorists who choose Dunlop tyres

Birmingham, 17thJuly 2018:In celebration of 60 years of touring cars, Dunlop Tyres will be running a bespoke promotion to attract fans of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) to fit new tyres and enjoy some fantastic racing for free.

Fans who purchase two or more qualifying Dunlop tyres* betweenthe 17thJuly and 14thSeptember 2018 will receive two tickets to a remaining round of the 2018 BTCC.

There are thrilling rounds still to come at iconic circuits such as Rockingham, Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Snetterton, where the championship will celebrate its 60thanniversary with a special Diamond Jubilee 60-mile race.

The promotion aims at getting fans at the heart of what they love most; racing. To take advantage of the promotions, fans simply need to purchase two or more Dunlop tyres in a Dunlop stockist in the UK and claim their free tickets via Dunlop’s reward website.

Jamie Stanton, Assistant Brand Manager for Dunlop said: “We know how much fans of the BTCC love being in the throng of a race weekend and that’s why we have developed this bespoke promotion for them. Dunlop has a long heritage with BTCC and this is the perfect opportunity for us to give back to the fans who enjoy driving on our products and attending race meetings.”

Alan Gow, BTCC Series Director commented: “In our 60thyear we are doing a lot of activities to engage with our fan base and thanks to Dunlop we will be able to have even more people at the track enjoying the action across the second half of the season.”

Terms and conditions of the promotion can be found at www.dunloprewards.co.uk