Bullseye! - Toyo Tires Partners With Professional Darts Corporation
Toyo Tires has announced that it is to become an official partner of the Professional Darts
Corporation (PDC) in a three-year deal commencing at the forthcoming William Hill World
Darts Championship.
Darts has enjoyed a boom over the past decade, with stars such as world number one
Michael van Gerwen, flamboyant Peter “Snakebite” Wright and reigning World Champion
Rob Cross becoming household names.
Darts is bigger than ever as a televisual spectacle through the PDC’s £14 million of prize
money on its global circuit and Toyo Tires looks set to capitalise on this audience,
spearheading a sponsorship campaign that will see them reach an unprecedented number
of viewers around the world.
Darts and tyres perhaps aren’t natural sponsorship bedfellows, but then Toyo has never
really been a stereotypical kind of company – preferring an innovative, unconventional
approach to most aspects of tyre marketing.
With extensive sponsorship deals in place with some of the planet’s most talented
automotive celebrities, the Japanese firm has clearly set its sights at a similar level of darts
talent through its partnership with the PDC.
Branded Toyo Tires patches will be worn by all 96 players at the forthcoming World
Championship, to be held over the festive period in London, and Toyo will also have further
strategic brand placement throughout the PDC season.
Partnering with the PDC looks to be a shrewd move, as the global TV audience for the
many tournaments that are set to take place throughout 2019 in over a dozen events
where Toyo Tires will enjoy a presence is truly breath-taking at an estimated 40 million
viewers.
In the UK alone, this figure is expected to exceed 7.3 million viewers, eclipsing many other
televised sports, while over 500,000 fans will attend PDC events worldwide during 2019.
Professional stars are now competing for huge prize money pots, and with the PDC being
headed up by seasoned promoter Barry Hearn, there’s no doubt that Toyo’s investment will
net significant brand recognition and TV coverage to boot.
“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Toyo Tires as a partner of the PDC during an
incredibly exciting time for the sport,” said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.
“We’re about to begin the sport’s biggest-ever event as 96 players compete for £2.5 million
in prize money at the William Hill World Darts Championship, where Toyo Tires’ branding
will enjoy significant worldwide exposure.
“With our global tour only set to expand further as the sport continues to grow, we look
forward to an exciting partnership with this global brand.”
