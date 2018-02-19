Bus & Truck Tyre imports from China Subject to Registration

The European Commission announced via a notice published in the ‘Official Journal of the European Union’ a Regulation (EU) 2018/163 dated 1st February 2018 making imports of new and retreaded tyres for buses or trucks originating in the People’s Republic of China subject to regulation.

This new regulation relates to the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy proceedings which were instigated on 11th August 2017 and 14th October 2017 respectively. At the moment this does not apply to tyres such as agricultural, earthmover, passenger but these separate investigations may happen in the future.