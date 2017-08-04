Bush Tyres celebrates 70 years of business this year, making them one of the longest trading tyre companies in the UK. The family owned company have rightfully earned their reputation as Lincolnshire's and East Yorkshire's leading independent tyre specialist, in both retail and wholesale, and they are currently setting standards that admiring competitors throughout the country are finding hard to follow.

The success story began when Benjamin Arthur Bush, fondly known locally as Benny, ran a cycle shop in New Bolingbroke near Boston, Lincolnshire and shortly before World War II responded to growing public demand by adding the supply of pneumatic car tyres to his established cycle-tyre business. Following the war B.A. Bush became a recognised tyre dealer and by 1947 were fitting tyres to vehicles of all types. In 1962 the company re-located to its present head office site in the old Station Yard, Horncastle

In 2010, Bush Tyres joined with fellow Group Tyre Members Elite Garage and Tanvic Group to form Grouptyre Wholesale (GTW), a pioneering a distribution company that delivers unparalleled tyre stocks and service to tyre retailers across through the South. The success of this business has led to an expansion from its Aylesbury site to a second site in Brentwood in recent years to further enhance its service offering.

Bush Tyres is a proud founding member of Grouptyre and they continue to work closely with other Grouptyre members to develop the success of the national business.

Grimsby, Spalding, Scunthorpe and King's Lynn are today recognised in the tyre industry as one of the finest custom-built independent facilities in Europe, winning many retail awards and accreditations. Be it providing for the private motorist with the very latest that technology has to offer, or keeping the farmers' tractor wheels turning, Bush are proud of their "Quality at all costs" philosophy. A wide range of quality products, available at the right prices, means that Bush Tyres are always able to meet customers’ requirements, and will continue to strive to do so in the future.

To find out more about Bush Tyres and Grouptyre visit www.bushtyres.co.uk or www.grouptyre.co.uk