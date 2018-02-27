Business for Sale

Due to a forthcoming retirement of a majority shareholder, offers are invited for the sale of an independent tyre distributor with 2 depots in North and South Cambridgeshire.

This tyre distributor services national fleet and retail customers on car, truck and earthmover tyres. It is a long established business with a turnover of approximately £1.9 million per annum.

For more information send your details by email to tyres@tyretradenews.co.uk or post your enquiry to Box 292, Tyre Trade News, 9 Townsend, Quainton, Buckinghamshire, HP22 4BB.

All enquiries are handled discreetly.