​BUSINESS FOR SALE IN EAST CORNWALL

Genuine Retirement Sale

3 Bay Tyre Depot Situated in East Cornwall near the Devon Border on a busy road with 3500 sq ft over 3 floors, Forecourt parking for 10 + cars

• Car, Van and 4x4 tyre sales to retail and trade customers.

• Mechanical work and pre Mot work is undertaken by qualified staff.

• Most of the equipment has been replaced in the last couple of years and some is still under warranty.

• This is a turnkey operation that functions well with the staff currently employed and can operate with or without a new owners involvement.

• Turnover £600.000 inc vat, the gross profit is approx 34%.

• The premises are leased and transferable to a new owner.

Price £150,000

plus stock at valuation or available without stock

Includes company van and 2 courtesy cars

Also available by separate negotiation lovely grade 2 listed 4 bedroom house

Serious enquiries please to:

Box No: 824

Tyre Trade News

9, Townsend, Quainton, Buckinghamshire HP22 4BB

email: tyres@tyretrdaenews.co.uk