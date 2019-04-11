General
BUSINESS FOR SALE IN EAST CORNWALL
Genuine Retirement Sale
3 Bay Tyre Depot Situated in East Cornwall near the Devon Border on a busy road with 3500 sq ft over 3 floors, Forecourt parking for 10 + cars
• Car, Van and 4x4 tyre sales to retail and trade customers.
• Mechanical work and pre Mot work is undertaken by qualified staff.
• Most of the equipment has been replaced in the last couple of years and some is still under warranty.
• This is a turnkey operation that functions well with the staff currently employed and can operate with or without a new owners involvement.
• Turnover £600.000 inc vat, the gross profit is approx 34%.
• The premises are leased and transferable to a new owner.
Price £150,000
plus stock at valuation or available without stock
Includes company van and 2 courtesy cars
Also available by separate negotiation lovely grade 2 listed 4 bedroom house
Serious enquiries please to:
Box No: 824
Tyre Trade News
9, Townsend, Quainton, Buckinghamshire HP22 4BB
email: tyres@tyretrdaenews.co.uk
