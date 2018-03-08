General
Business for Sale North and South Cambridgeshire
Due to forthcoming retirement of majority shareholder, offers are invited for the sale of an independent tyre distributor operating 2 depots in North and South Cambridgeshire, servicing national fleet and retail customers on car, truck and earthmover tyres. Long established business. Turnover approximately £1.9 million per annum.
Enquiries to Box Number 292
Tyre Trade News, 9 Townsend, Quainton, Buckinghamshire, HP22 4BB
email: tyres@tyretradenews.co.uk
