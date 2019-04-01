Business intelligence platform TechMan joins IAAF

Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) has announced that TechMan Garage Management Systems has joined the IAAF ranks, as it signs up as the latest member.

Built from within a garage environment specifically for garages and workshops, TechMan offers a management solution for workshops looking to improve and streamline processes, and ultimately increase their bottom line.

TechMan has been designed with garages in mind to ensure every feature meets specific requirements and that its performance reporting tools work to enable businesses get the most from their work force. The system provides a powerful suite of features that enable technicians to track workshop activity, in real-time, as well as review data gathered to analyse performance and track improvement. These features include Paperless Workshop Technology, Tech Efficiency, Video Health Check, PDQ Integration and Tech Data to name a few.

TechMan was developed by Northampton-based In Town Automotive, which has grown from a small two-man business carrying out repairs, services and MOTs to a team of 15 staff.

Terry Dorney, Managing Director, said: “The industry is changing rapidly, and it is important for us as a premium service provider to workshops to be abreast of any new market challenges and in turn help and support workshops stay ahead of the curve.

“Knowing the effort and resource the IAAF puts in to help protect and educate the aftermarket with global market intelligence, it is very clear that we should be supporting the work the federation carries out.”

Wendy Williamson, IAAF chief executive, said: “With the growing challenges faced by independent garages, it is always encouraging to hear how businesses are offering solutions to help garages become more profitable, streamline workflow and drive greater efficiency. The fact that TechMan has been developed from within a garage environment gives them a multi-layered perspective from within the supply chain and we look forward to them sharing their unique insight as a member.”

