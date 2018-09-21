By George! First Stop supporting MINI star Sutton

The First Stop network has come to the rescue of many stranded motorists over the years, but none quite so talented – or more in need of tyres – than young driving star George Sutton.

The 17-year-old racer is one of the leading lights of the MINI CHALLENGE series but was in danger of missing out on the last round of the season, after running out of budget to pay for an allocation of tyres for the race.

But after hearing of the youngster’s predicament, First Stop answered George’s call for help and will provide him with a fresh set of boots for the final round of the season at Donington on September 22 and 23.

Sutton is one of the most talented drivers in the championship and his exploits have already been recognised by the Motorsport Association of Great Britain (MSA), who chose him as one of the 20 most promising youngsters in the sport.

The Market Drayton star has been tipped as a future household name in motorsport, but due to some cruel misfortune over the course of this season, he was in real danger of having to sit out the final round, at Donington Park which will welcome up to 30,000 fans.

George’s Dad Mick said that First Stop’s help has made a massive difference to the cause and he hoped his son would repay the faith once the starting lights go out in Leicestershire.

He said: “Our season had finished. We had run out of budget due to some terrible bad luck with accidents that had nothing to do with George and some mechanical breakdowns. Our entire budget for the year had run-out after five rounds of the season, so it has been a struggle.

“But thanks to the continued support and generosity of our existing sponsors and now First Stop, we can get out onto the grid, where we are confident of a good result.

“It really wouldn’t have happened were it not for First Stop, because the tyres are essential and without the support, we would have struggled to get any as our funds had run dry.

“It is a massive, massive gesture and makes a huge difference to George’s morale and self-esteem. And clearly, it is better to finish a race season on the track rather than in the grandstand.

First Stop’s UK country manager Nic Bentley said: “We have known of George’s ability behind the wheel for some time and we know what a talent he is.

“When we were made aware of his predicament ahead of the final round of the MINI CHALLENGE, we were only too happy to help with some tyres. We are used to making some swift tyre changes for motorists around the UK, but nothing quite like this! We wish George all the best and hope he can now finish the season in style.”

