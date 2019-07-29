CAM achieves Gold in Investors in People

CAM has been awarded the coveted Gold accreditation by Investors in People (IIP),joining the top 16 per cent of accredited organisations across the UK that have demonstrated their continued commitment to excellent customer service delivery through investing in their people.

The assessors recognised the people and process investment CAM has made over the past two years, as well as the hard work the whole company has put in to continually improving its customer service and support business culture.

Ryan Naughton, operations director at CAM, who heads up the IIP process, says, “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded the Gold standard for the first time, and I would like to thank the whole team for its dedication and commitment to assisting the CAM board in developing and moving forward our customer-focused business strategy.”