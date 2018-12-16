CAM appoints new head of product management to drive innovation

CAM is expanding its management team with the promotion of Frankie Sharp to head of product management. This new addition to the management team is part of its ongoing commitment to drive innovation in the business to ensure its software solutions continue to meet the industry’s needs, whether customers are a one-shop business or a multi-national corporation.

As an experienced project manager, Frankie, whose previous role was development project consultant within the business, has a wealth of knowledge implementing and managing the development of different CAM products that have been released over the last couple of years. Her new role will see her take responsibility for her team’s delivery of user and technical documentation, while continuing with her current role in managing the ongoing development of the company's products and release schedule.



Ryan Naughton, operations director of CAM, says, “Frankie exemplifies the traits of a manager and is highly regarded by our customer base, so we are delighted to welcome her into the management team. Her willingness and flexibility to throw herself into any activity has led her to becoming a real difference maker for the business over the last few years. We look forward to her bringing the insights she has gained from the users to the top table, so that our products and services continue to provide benefits to our customers in the short, medium and long term.”