CAM International - e-jobsheet passes 1,000 subscribers in the UK

e-jobsheet, the open-access, digital tablet-based service work platform for truck, bus and van, is marking a new milestone with 1,000 integrated and standalone subscribers linked to the TiDaeX™ online hub.

As a result, commercial tyre service operations are enjoying multiple benefits including time savings and efficiencies, reductions in costs as well as improvements in service agility, business accuracy and operational visibility.

e-jobsheet business subscriber, Daniel Coomer, general manager, TAB Tyres, says, “Using e-jobsheet across our commercial tyre service business has really changed our operations. We have enhanced our service to our customers by improving efficiencies and data dissemination, providing full visibility of work carried out, which is almost instantaneously available back from the field.”

Steve Daly, director of CAM International, comments, “It’s very gratifying that the significant investment made into the development of e-jobsheet is now bearing fruit, delivering considerable benefits to customers. Using the e-jobsheet app, subscribers receive near real-time data to support their operations, increasing the accuracy, speed, agility and visibility of all service offerings.”