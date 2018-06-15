CAM invests in project delivery team

CAM is bolstering its customer support further with further investment into its dedicated project team who are responsible for the total lifecycle of projects. Four additional project consultants have been appointed by CAM bringing the full complement to six staff members, led by team manager Shaun Keevil, who has been working with CAM for 20 years.

The new team members include Dave Jones, Chris Allen, Alex Gilchrist, Nick Baber and Frankie Sharp. Dave Jones joined CAM following a 15-year period with Event Tyres and will utilise the industry experience for process delivery. Chris Allen is moving into a project team role to join Nick Baber and Alex Gilchrist to deliver customer implementation. Frankie Sharp will be utilising her experience gained in customer-facing activity to translate customer needs into application development process; she will now be tasked with overseeing the full design of product enhancement projects.

Ryan Naughton, operations director of CAM, says “We’re investing in an extra layer of support for customers. With a very experienced team manager at the helm, supported by trained consultants dedicated to delivering projects, we’re confident that our customers will reap the benefits of this newly structured approach.”