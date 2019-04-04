CAM supports emerging UK racing prospect

Aligning with CAM’s continued commitment to investing in talent and skills development, the company will be sponsoring up and coming racer Dan Zelos and his number 445 car for the duration of the 2019 season as he makes his full debut in the competitive Mini Challenge UK series.



As a driver, 20-year-old Dan has rapidly risen through the racing ranks and in the last few years has enjoyed success in both the Ginetta Junior Championship and the Renault UK Clio Cup as well as making a guest appearance in the 2018 Mini Challenge UK event at Brands Hatch, where he scored two podium finishes across three races.

The sponsorship agreement will enable Dan to continue his ongoing driving development to achieve his goals of challenging for the Mini Challenge UK series title and reaching the British Touring Car Championship, the UK’s premier motorsport series.



Mike Allen, managing director at CAM, says, “Our aim is to nurture talent both internally and externally and Dan’s racing exploits have been on our radar over the last few years. We are delighted to be able to support him for the 2019 Mini Challenge UK season and to assist in his development on the road to the pinnacle of British racing, the British Touring Car Championship. We look forward to supporting him at several races throughout the season and are confident he will regularly end up on the podium.”