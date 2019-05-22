Cambrian Bring Kenda To The UK

Cambrian Tyres, the UK’s biggest 2-wheel tyre distributor, are pleased to announce that they are now the official importer for Kenda Tire’s motorcycle range in Great Britain, after the brand’s 10 year absence from the UK market.

Since 1962 Kenda has been engineering performance tyres for an ever-expanding range of vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters. Founded on the principles of honesty, quality, service and innovation, Kenda remains a leader in the tyre industry with over 55 years’ experience to date, supplying several motorcycle manufacturers with original equipment product.



The range imported by Cambrian will include options for Custom & cruiser motorcycles, Adventure & trail bikes, Enduro competition, Motocross & Scooters

Key offerings include the Big Block adventure tyre, a 50/50 dual sport product which can tackle a wide variety of terrain types – ideal for the expanding adventure motorcycle market.

The Cataclysm has been developed for V-Twins, and features dual-compound technology for high mileage and secure cornering.

Kenda’s motocross range is already proven at the very highest levels of competition in the USA, where Kenda are currently an official partner of Yamaha Off-Road and Beta Factory Racing.

The first shipment of stock is due to arrive in mid-June, and trade account holders will be able to check stock and prices via our Virtual Warehouse facility.