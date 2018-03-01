CAM’s online tool helps customers become GDPR ready

With less than four months to go until the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into play on 25 May 2018, CAM is introducing a dedicated GDPR online tool this month that has been created by specialist lawyers to enable customers to be fully prepared for the seismic changes the legislation will generate.

The dedicated GDPR tool involves a series of questions that provides an easy view of whether a company is compliant or not and what needs to be implemented to address any issues. The simple process removes many of the complexities around GDPR so customers can be confident the latest legislation will be included when the need for review arises. CAM can also support its customers with elements of this process via the purchase of consulting hours through its TOTAL Care scheme.

Anticipating the changing GDPR environment, CAM also introduced CAM Cloud 18 months ago to provide a completely robust and reliable hosted solution offering total peace of mind to CAMEO users. The CAMEO system is hosted in its data centre, allowing operators to work without the hassle of maintaining their own server and backup.

In addition, the company has reviewed its core software to support customers as ‘processors’ of data. CAM will be making amendments to marketing opt in / opt out flags within CAMEO, as under the new rules, customers must opt in while the opt out option becomes null and void. Therefore, the software releases in May will append the flags to fit in line with legislation and will also ensure the opt in data is carried over as per the ‘legitimate interest’ section of GDPR.

Ryan Naughton, operations director of CAM, says, “This month CAM is finalising its six-month compliance journey with a specialist legal firm. As the ‘controller’ of our own data and that of our hosted clients, it’s imperative that we are fully compliant. This new tool is designed to ensure that good data protection is the cornerstone of any business policy and practices. GDPR affects all aspects of business processing and how data is handled. A small investment now to ensure a business’ data processing is legitimate will avoid a potentially huge fine and more later on.”