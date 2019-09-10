CAM’s Steve Daly to cycle 500 kilometres for Transaid in Malawi

CAM’s Steve Daly is donning the XXL cycling kit and“starting to consider thinking about just maybe‘upping’ his fitness preparation from zero(!)” to take on Cycle Malawi, a five-day challenge taking place from 12-20 September 2020 in aid of Transaid. The ride will see over 40 cyclists from across the transport and logistics industry riding over 500km across Southern Malawi and raising money to help transform lives through safe, available, and sustainable transport solutions in economically developing countries.

Steve is hoping to raise in excess of £10K for his efforts and is asking industry colleagues to dig deep and sponsor him by donating to his JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-daly-cam

He says, “Although a five-day cycle across Malawi is going to be a great physical and mental challenge, I am looking forward to enjoyingsome beautiful African scenery as we complete this adventure. Having previously worked in southern Africa, I understand the challenges Transaid is trying to address, so the work it doesis invaluable. I hope my small (and slow) contribution will help to make a big difference to the communities the charity is working with.”