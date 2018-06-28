June 28, 2018– Camso is pleased to announce the addition of Industrial Tyre Specialists (ITS) as the aftermarket distributor for Camso products in Ireland. ITS will be distributing Camso’s full lineup of Construction and Material Handling products to the Irish market as a premium solution provider.

“Industrial Tyre Specialists is a strong quality-oriented company which places a high priority on customer satisfaction and second to none service levels. These are values that fit perfectly with ours and we look forward to developing our application specific product and service offering to the market with them,” explains Stephen Payne, Aftermarket Sales Director UK & Ireland for Camso.

ITS is a family run business established for over 30 years as the leading industrial tyres and service provider in Ireland. With two mobile tyre units on the road, four specially designed industrial presses, other presses strategically placed throughout Ireland and wheel exchange program with next day delivery nationwide, they’ll be able to assist Camso customers with the Lowest Operating Cost solutions.

Industrial Tyre Specialist will be offering to the Irish market an increased range of Camso products for forklifts and compact construction equipment including some of Camso’s newest releases: The Solideal AIR550 and AIR561, the Solideal RES Series for the Material Handling industry; and a complete new range of multi-purpose construction tyres (MPT) for telehandlers, compact wheel loaders, mini-dumpers and backhoe loaders. With its experience and distribution network all across Ireland, ITS is a great addition to Camso’s footprint and will contribute to enhancing the company’s overall customer experience in the region.