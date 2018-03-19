Camso implements a price increase in the Aftermarket

Camso will be implementing a price increase for products distributed through its aftermarket business.

In the past year, the company has introduced technology innovations in solid and pneumatic tyres, tracks, and track systems across its Construction, Material Handling and Agriculture business lines. These improvements offer enhanced performance and life.

“We’re very proud of the new products we’ve brought to market. However, we’ve seen significant increases in the cost of raw materials, logistics, and other operating costs required to manufacture and distribute our products over the past year,” says Derek Bradeen, Executive Director, Brand, Communications and Global Marketing at Camso. “We’ve done our best to avoid a price increase with our aftermarket customers, but are now required to take action on this at the present time,” concludes Bradeen.

The price increase will affect Camso aftermarket customers globally. Percentage increases will vary from 1% to 6% across product lines and regions. The timing of the increases will be rolled out based on market dynamics in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Camso remains committed to delivering high-performance products to meet the unique niche mobility needs of the off-the-road market and will continue to best serve its dealers and distributors by providing them with the right tyre, track or system for any application their clients are running.