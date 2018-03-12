Camso is pushing new product training to the next level

Camso, formerly Camoplast Solideal, has pushed product introduction and training to a whole new level with the first Road Free European edition of the Camso Experience, a hands-on product launch and sales event held on March 6–8, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain.

Over the course of three days, Camso welcomed customers, team members and media representatives out of the showroom and into the field to experience its new Construction and Material Handling tyres. Through product demos, product walkarounds, presentations, test drives and team activities, participants were given an interactive learning experience.

“We know that the best way for our customers to truly understand the value and performance of our products is to experience them firsthand. That applies to our employees, too. You need to be in the field with customers to understand their needs and the application they’re running to solve their mobility issues. This allows us to manufacture products that provide the lowest operating cost solution,” explains Gregory Fossey, Vice President, EMEA – Aftermarket Division at Camso.

During the event, Camso unveiled 13 new tyres, including five brand new solid, bias and radial tyres purposely built for MPT machines, three new and improved industrial pneumatic (AIR) tires, an expanded range of radial tyres for earthmover applications, and new cushion tyres (PON) for high- and medium-intensity forklift applications.

By hosting the Camso Experience, a Road Free concept that will apply to large product introductions at Camso, the company is demonstrating its commitment to being more than just a partner and providing the necessary tools, training and support to learn about the specifics of off-the-road products.