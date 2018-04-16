Camso unveils the first patented anti-static forklift tyre to resolve the important safety issue of static electricity generated by non-marking tyres. Camso will showcase its new Solideal PON 775 NMAS (Non-Marking Anti-Static) press-on tyre at CeMat later this month.



In 2017, the company launched three new Solideal press-on (PON) tyre solutions for forklifts working in high- and medium-intensity applications. In high-intensity applications, tyres are pushed beyond their limits and are likely to experience heat build-up. Where non-marking tyres are used, operators and warehouse managers also have the issue of static build-up to consider.

“Last year, we brought solutions to respond to forklift usage intensity. This year, we’re tackling the issue of static build-up,” says Darren Stratton, Product Management Director - Material Handling at Camso. “The accumulation of static electricity on forklifts is common in non-marking tyres because of the silica used as reinforcing filler, allowing the tyre to have isolating properties. This can lead to a number of problems like driver electrical shocks, forklift onboard electronic issues or outages and fire hazards,” concludes Stratton.

The new Solideal PON 775 NMAS will be showcased for the first time at CeMat, the world’s leading trade fair for intralogistics and supply chain management, from April 23 to 27. CeMat is held every two years in Hannover, Germany, attracting logistics experts from around the world. Camso representatives will be showcasing this revolutionary new tire model at booth L30 in Hall 26.