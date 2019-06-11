Camso today announced the launch of the MPT 732, a multi-purpose bias tyre engineered for exceptional traction, stability and durability under a variety of conditions, which has been developed to meet the requirements of the EMEA market.

The Camso MPT 732 is the latest addition to the company’s multi-purpose tyre line-up, which offers models to match a wide range of challenging applications. This announcement is part of Camso’s dedication to always improve its product offerings and remain one product cycle ahead of the competition in off-the-road tyre and tracks solutions.

“Newer tread compounds and features such as void guards, which increase puncture and impact resistance, have improved tyre durability and tread life,” explains Lander Nijs, Product Manager Tyres, EMEA – Construction, at Camso. “These features come as a result of a recent study we carried out which showed that most off-the-road tyres on the market fail prematurely, so customers don’t get their full value. At Camso, our focus is on durability to ensure tyres reach their natural end of life.”

Proven puncture resistance, stability and comfort

Available in eight different sizes, the MPT 732 multi-purpose tyre is designed for machinery such as compact wheel loaders, telehandlers and backhoe loaders. These machines typically work under a variety of surface conditions, from clearing snow to excavation to farm work, and each condition demands traction, stability, durability, and ride quality from tyres installed on equipment. To achieve this, the MPT 732 features these newest developments in tyre technologies:

Extra thick void guard to provide additional protection for enhanced durability: this area, located between the tread lugs, is where the vast majority of punctures and cuts occur.

to provide additional protection for enhanced durability: this area, located between the tread lugs, is where the vast majority of punctures and cuts occur. Impact guard to increase sidewall and rim flange protection.

to increase sidewall and rim flange protection. Wraparound stepped tread design to maximize tread cleanout, essential for traction when working in muddy or soft conditions.

to maximize tread cleanout, essential for traction when working in muddy or soft conditions. Heavy-duty sidewallfor enhanced sidewall and rim flange protection, further reducing impact damage, flat tyres and shortened tyre life.

A solution for a wider range of applications

Camso’s MPT line-up uses the latest technologies in bias, radial and solid tyres, to cover almost all compact construction and agricultural machines on the market. “Our challenge is always to offer the right solution for the application,” Nijs said. “The MPT 732 really meets all of our customer requirements, not just for today, but their needs for tomorrow as well,” Nijs concluded. The MPT 732 is now available at Camso dealers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and will soon be available in the Asia Pacific region as well. For more about the MPT 732 and the entire Camso MPT lineup, visit your local Camso Dealer or go to https://mpt.camso.co/en/