This legislation means that the first wave of 3 year old cars are now seeing failed MOT tests because of faulty TPMS sensors. The DVSA recently revealed that 3.21 million vehicles with TPMS are due their first MOT this year. A recent study has also found that in 2017, over 23,000 vehicles failed their MOT due to TPMS faults.

A very common TPMS sensor fault was due to battery failure. Each Mobiletron TPMS sensor is fitted with a battery which is designed to last 5 years, although some OE sensors have been known to fail after just 3 years. Another common cause for failures is the TPMS sensor stems can also corrode over time as they are open to the elements and take on a lot of dirt and debris from the road which could also cause an MOT failure.

One of the major reasons that independent garages fail to take full advantage of the massive TPMS opportunities is because of a general lack of confidence or experience when it comes to fitting or maintaining TPMS sensors. However, with the right tools and replacement parts, technicians need very little specialist training to learn how to fit TPMS sensors. Mobiletron’s range of Direct Fit and Universal MORE sensors can be used as a direct replacement for an OE sensor and they follow the same fitting process.

Garages who avoid work involving TPMS and refer customers to a dealership or tyre specialists should recognise the revenue that they are missing out on. Mobiletron hope that the workshops are realising the revenue opportunities associated with this additional specialised service of TPMS.

Mobiletron are committed to working continuously to simplify and streamline the way TPMS sensors are dealt with by the garages to make the entire process as affordable and hassle-free as possible.

