CarFest North return is next stop on Davanti Tyres Roadshow

The next stop on Davanti Tyres’ summer roadshow will see it return to Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans’ massive motors and music event CarFest North!

It marks the second year in succession Davanti has appeared at the show and this time they are offering visitors a fantastic chance to win a brand new set of tyres!

Davanti’s stand will feature an exciting model raceway where visitors can experience the thrill of pickup truck racing. Not only that, the fastest driver of the entire event will win a set of tyres! Only drivers aged 18 or over qualify for the top prize.

“There was an incredible buzz around CarFest last year and afterwards we were adamant we would return,” said Peter Cross, Davanti General Manager.

“We are a relatively young British brand - we brought our first product to market in 2015 - but the sheer number of people we were able to introduce to the brand was incredible.

“The unique thing about CarFest is that yes, it is a music festival, but it is also a celebration of automation. That means there are a lot of visitors who are interested in our latest developments and new products.”

This year Davanti will be present alongside entertainment from Clean Bandit, Beverley Knight, Sister Sledge, Ziggy Marley and the Kaiser Chiefs. Proceeds from this year’s CarFest will go to BBC Children in Need, The Ellen McArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We think this year is going to be bigger than ever,” said Peter. “That’s why we will have something for everyone, from our new all-terrain tyre Terratoura to our winter range Wintoura plus our high performance models for cars, SUVs and vans.”