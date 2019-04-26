CATERHAM WELCOMES A FULL GRID OF SPONSORS FOR 2019

Iconic British car maker, Caterham, has announced its sponsors for the 2019 Caterham Motorsport Championship, the largest single-make race series in Europe.

Demonstrating the ever-increasing popularity of Caterham’s extensive motorsport ladder, it welcomes new sponsors Motul as official lubricants partner and G3 Pro as an official car care partner.



Global automotive high-performance fluid supplier Motul, joins the 2019 Championship as the sponsor for Caterham’s Seven 270R Championship. With a range of Motul products in use including the 8100 Eco-nergy 5W-30 and Sport 5W-50, the championships will harness Motul’s motorsport pedigree, to enhance the unparalleled power delivery of the iconic Seven.



Global banking group Santander Consumer Finance, will continue its sponsorship of the Seven 310R Championship, while simultaneously boosting Caterham’s Academy series through new flexible finance plans, which would see new potential novice race drivers compete for as little as £199 a month* for a full seasons racing.



Long-term partner and official tyre supplier Avon, remains as the title sponsor for Caterham’s prestigious and highly contested Seven 420R championship. Avon’s specially developed tyres; the Academy tyre, ZZS and ZZR will continue to be used at all levels of Caterham’s Motorsport, ensuring a close run and fair playing field.



Caterham also welcomes new to its official partner line up, car care and detailing product specialist G3 Pro, whose comprehensive range will ensure each competing Seven is in pristine condition for the inevitable photo finish.



Graham Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer at Caterham, said: “In 2019 we once again boast a full roster of partners supporting the Caterham Motorsport Championships.



“For any brand and business looking to explore improving its reach using Motorsport as a platform, Caterham’s growing coverage and expanding grids of over 200 drivers, married with closely fought racing provides the perfect vehicle.”



More information on the Caterham Championship and 2019 race events can be found here.