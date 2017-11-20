CEAT Limited has been conferred the prestigious Deming Prize. The Deming Prize, founded in Japan, is one of the oldest and most prestigious Quality awards in the world. With this recognition, CEAT became the first tyre company in the world, outside of Japan, to have the honour of receiving this award. The Deming Prize recognizes companies that achieve business transformation by implementing Total Quality Management (TQM).



The Deming Prize was established in 1951 by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) to honor W Edwards Deming, who contributed greatly to Japan's proliferation of statistical quality control after World War II.