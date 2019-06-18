Tyre manufacturer CEAT Specialty, which is continuing to grow its range of tyres for agricultural applications, has announced the introduction of a seven-year warranty. The warranty is applicable to the complete range of the company’s agricultural tractor radials, which are designed with a focus on low compaction, high traction and high roadability.



The firm offers a 100 percent credit for any CEAT agricultural radials that become unserviceable within the first two years of ownership due to a material/workmanship defect, provided that wear is not more than 25 per cent. In their efforts to make the warranty claim process more consumer-friendly, the company accepts electronically-submitted claim submissions with digital photos.



“While we are a relatively new entrant in the off-highway sector, we have 90 years’ experience in the tyre industry as a whole, and are prepared to put this level of commitment behind our products to show our faith in our design and manufacturing,” says Vijay Gambhire, Managing Director of CEAT Specialty.



“We also recognise that farmers want to better forecast the costs and reliability of their machines, and we want to help in that process.”

