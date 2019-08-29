Tyre manufacturer CEAT Specialty is to launch two new tyres for agricultural applications at Agritechnica 2019 (Stand C53, Hall 4, Hanover Messe, 10-16 November), aimed at the tractor and combine segments. Each features new design ideas designed to boost productivity, with further details to be revealed at the event.

CEAT TORQUEMAX: THE TYRE FOR HIGH POWER TRACTORS



Engineered to ensure constant and smooth transfer of torque from the tractor to the ground, particularly during fieldwork, the new CEAT Torquemax range of tractor tyres regardless of the field or road demands placed on it. Key elements of Torquemax design include a new casing, the design of which will be explained in detail on the CEAT show stand at Agritechnica. The extra-wide footprint it produces ensures soil compaction is minimised, with resulting yield gains possible from protection of crop development, thereby raising productivity The new TorqueMax will initially be available in a 480/80 R50 size.

CEAT YIELDMAX: A NEW COMBINE OPTION

With a flexible radial carcass and deep tractive lugs that help provide high traction, the CEAT Yieldmax is a new tyre for the combine harvester market. Engineered for front axle use, the Yieldmax is designed to work as part of modern sustainable and precision farming by minimising harvesting’s impact on the soil. Key design features include interlug terracing at the base of the lugs, which helps to maximis the tyre’s self-cleaning capability. Durability is enhanced by a rounded lug base, designed to make the tyre more robust and resistant to stubble and sharp stones. These features also contribute to optimal lateral stability, even on difficult and very uneven terrain, plus low vibration levels and high comfort in all working conditions, and more details of their design and the research behind them will be revealed at Agritechnica. Available in 620/75 R32 and 620/75 R36 sizes, the Yieldmax offers increased load capacity without necessitating a move to a wider tyre.