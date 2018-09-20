CEMEX UK renew contract with Vacu-Lug & Magna Tyres Group

CEMEX UK has renewed its OTR tyre contract with Vacu-Lug & Magna Tyres Group until the end of 2019, after being impressed with the company’s quality of service and product offering.

Operating from approximately 60 quarries and 200 ready-mix concrete plants with a large fleet of modern mobile equipment being able to depend on a tyre service is crucial to CEMEX’s fleet operations and, as a result, the company has selected Vacu-Lug to continue managing its tyre supply.

Lorraine Foan, National Operations and Purchasing Planner, at CEMEX UK comments: “We choose Vacu-Lug because of the Premium Quality Magna Tyres they supply, their competitive pricing and the service they provide. We find it very easy to work with Vacu-Lug because of the support we receive from our Contract Manager and are pleased to be continuing to work with them in the future.”

CEMEX UK, one of the market leaders in ready-mixed concrete, cement, aggregates, mortars and screeds, utilises Magna tyres within its aggregate fleet and has been pleased with the performance the tyres have been providing in terms of demonstrated reliability and offering a competitive price per hour.