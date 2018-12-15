Changes in Nokian Tyres operating model and leadership

Nokian Tyres strategy in Europe is to continue to be the market leader in the Nordics and to grow faster than the market in Central Europe. In order to drive these ambitions further, the company is now separating Business Area Europe into two business areas: Business Area Central Europe and Business Area Nordics. Anna Hyvönen, SVP Vianor and member of Nokian Tyres Management Team, has been appointed SVP Nordics and Vianor, with the additional responsibility for Nokian Tyres Nordics. Pontus Stenberg, who has been SVP Europe and member of Nokian Tyres Management Team, is leaving the company to pursue his career outside of Nokian Tyres. Hannu Liitsola, currently Managing Director Central Europe, has been appointed interim Head of Business Area Central Europe.

Both Anna Hyvönen and Hannu Liitsola report to the President and CEO Hille Korhonen. The changes are effective immediately.

Nokian Tyres Nordics and Vianor will both operate as a separate Business Area / Business Unit, but under one leadership, with increasing synergies both on strategic and operational level across the two entities.

“One Nordics model, including both Nokian Tyres and own Vianor branded business, will under Anna Hyvönen’s leadership enable us to further strengthen our position in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Structural and process synergies are evident and the aim is also to further clarify roles of the Business Area Nordics and Business Unit Vianor in distribution”, says Hille Korhonen, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres. “I want to thank Pontus Stenberg for his contribution to success of the company over the past 8 years. We wish him all the best for the future.”

“The journey from a local tyre producer to a globally recognized automotive specialist has been remarkable and I’m delighted of having been a part of that journey”, says Pontus Stenberg.