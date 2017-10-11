Charles Hurst Group Appointed As Banner Distributor In Belfast

Looking to further develop its already established presence in Belfast, Banner Batteries – one the Europe’s leading manufacturers of batteries and battery accessories – has appointed the Charles Hurst Group as official distributor.

Commenting on the newly-established association with Banner Batteries, Cyril Morrison, Parts Manager at Charles Hurst Group, said: “We set our sights on dealing with a manufacturer that had an established and prominent OE pedigree and one that could deliver on quality. As a result, and having looked at a number of possibilities, it was Banner Batteries that interested us most. Not only do they supply their batteries as original equipment to many of today’s leading car and CV manufacturers, our research clearly demonstrated that their products are proven in terms of their performance. We are therefore optimistic that their products will be well received across our customer base.”



BANNER EFB BATTERIES



Used mainly in today’s mid-range and small cars that operate simple Start/Stop systems, but without any energy recuperation requirement, Banner’s EFB batteries – available with 60-80Ah capacities – are proven in terms of their performance characteristics. In addition to offering high levels of vibration resistance and twice the cycle life of a conventional battery, EFBs feature a double-lid design to safeguard against leaks, whilst also delivering maximum operational safety. Furthermore, the use of modern mesh calcium technology makes the battery maintenance free.

Commenting on the new EFB batteries, Lee Quinney added: “The importance AGM and EFB battery technology continues to gain momentum in the aftermarket and we are confident that the new Running Bull part numbers will help consolidate Banner’s position within what is an increasingly important sector. Furthermore, the new-to-range part numbers not only demonstrate Banner’s standing as a complete solutions provider, they reflect and support the Group’s growing OE pedigree.”