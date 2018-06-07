Cheadle-based Falken Tyre Specialist welcomes VIPs from Japan

AA Silencers, a multiple award-winning AA accredited automotive centre based on Tean Road in Cheadle, Staffordshire headed up by local brothers Simon, Justin, Adam and Blake Grocott hosted an official UK visit from the sixth largest global tyre manufacturer Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd (SRI) the parent company of Falken Tyres.

The family-run business, employing 14 members of staff from the local area, has proactively aimed to deliver a whole new kind of fast-fit customer experience coupled with state of the art, modern premises using high-tech equipment and highly-trained technicians.

A delegation from SRI Ltd visited their centre as part of an official UK trip with Micheldever Tyre Services. The visit included a tour of their premises, a staff meet and greet, with the opportunity to jointly discuss the impact the Falken Tyre brand has had upon AA Silencers business and their growing customer base. The Grocott brothers have seen their tyre sales double since the partnership with Falken Tyres earlier this year, along with an increase in customer footfall.

Simon Grocott says,"We have an active mission and commitment to our customers to provide the right tyre at the right price, but also to sell a range of tyres with credibility, which meets the needs of our customers. For us, we wanted a substantial range of tyres that were not only extremely safe, technologically advanced but also provided the level of quality our customer's demand - Falken have ticked all those boxes, and we're extremely honoured to have received a visit of this nature.

This 'one of a kind' visit by Falken's parent company SRI LTD is an extraordinary day for our business and the team. We have been able to showcase how well the brand has been received within our centre with the support of Micheldever Tyres Services. The decision to become a Falken Tyre dealer was by far a crucial decision in the growth of our business."

AA Silencers is open six days a week and can be contacted on 01538 753252 or visit their website www.aasilencers.com