Several Chelsea FC players have starred in a new viral football stunt video posted by American YouTube sensations Dude Perfect sponsored by Yokohama, the club’s official shirt partner.

Known worldwide for their seemingly impossible sports tricks and stunts, Dude Perfect travelled from the USA with Yokohama to film the video with the Premier League champions at the club’s training ground in Cobham during a recent training session.

In the video, which has already amassed over 11 million views since it was posted online, Chelsea FC players Álvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso, Gary Cahill and Thibaut Courtois put on a dazzling display of highly skilled tricks and shots alongside the Dude Perfect team.

Using tyres provided by Yokohama, stunts featured in the video include the Smoke Show Gonger, Bounce Back Banker, Three-point Header and Goalie Goal, in an impressive display of the players’ skills.

“It was a blast working with Dude Perfect,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama Tire Corporation’s director of marketing. “Their exuberance and extraordinary talent is captured on the video. Then you add the Chelsea FC players, who brought such skill and precision to the day – you couldn’t help to be amazed at what they were pulling off. The video really is perfect.”

“Working with great organizations like Yokohama and Chelsea FC was really cool,” said Coby Cotton. “A shout out to the Chelsea players for being such good sports and helping create another classic Dude Perfect video.”

“The Dude Perfect video is a super entertaining way to highlight our global partnership with Chelsea FC,” said Holtschneider, “and reach new audiences. We couldn’t be happier with the final video.”

To watch the video on Dude Perfect’s YouTube channel use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XM23h-eJ08A.