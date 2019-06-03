Chelsea FC success in Baku boosts Yokohama brand visibility

Image Courtesy of Getty Images



Yokohama-sponsored Chelsea FC secured a magnificent victory in this season’s UEFA Europa League with an emphatic 4-1 win against London rivals Arsenal in Wednesday’s match in Baku, Azerbaijan. The victory gave Chelsea FC its sixth European trophy win and its first with the Yokohama name emblazoned across its shirt.

In the culmination of one of Europe’s leading football club competitions, a global television audience tuned in to witness the match which was made free-to-air here in the UK, further boosting Yokohama brand visibility.

“Our congratulations go to everyone at Chelsea football club,” remarked David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT. “It’s been fantastic to follow the team throughout the season and we’re proud to see them bring home the silverware once again. We look forward to continuing to support Chelsea attheir matches both home and abroad next season.”

Prior to the start of next season, Chelsea FC will travel to Japanthis summer to play J.League champions Kawasaki Frontale at the International Stadium in Yokohama on Friday 19th July, further reinforcing the global nature of the partnership between Chelsea FC and Yokohama tyres.

Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck commented, ‘It is going to be an exciting summer for the club and we are looking forward to working closely with our valued partners at The Yokohama Rubber Company to make this a visit to remember.”