Chelsea Ladies celebrate double success

The team secured the league honours in a 0-2 victory away to Bristol City, and following their recent FA Cup success, gave the team their second domestic double in four years.

“Congratulations to Chelsea Ladies from everyone at Yokohama,” commented David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT. “The team has been unstoppable all season, achieving some fantastic results. Their league and cup successes are a worthy reflection of these performances. Our best wishes now pass to the first team as they look to gain their own silverware in this weekend’s showcase FA Cup final.”

Having also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, it has been an incredibly high profile season for Chelsea Ladies. The team will now travel to Prenton Park on Sunday in their final match of the season with the chance to finish the 18-game Women’s Super League season unbeaten.

Meanwhile Chelsea’s first team will face Manchester United in FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday which kicks off at 5.15pm and will be shown live on BBC One. Last year’s FA Cup final also featuring Chelsea FC attracted a live UK TV audience of 7.9m and global audience of 88m with a similar level expected this year.