Chelsea Ladies FC to extend Yokohama brand reach

Women’s Super League (WSL), bringing further significant global brand awareness to its official shirt sponsor, Yokohama Tyres.

Going into the new season as title holders of the FA WSL Spring Series, the team will be wearing the club’s new Nike kit which features the Yokohama logo prominently displayed across the front of the shirt, as part of the club sponsorship deal with the premium Japanese tyre manufacturer.

The opening fixture for the team takes place this Sunday 24th September against Bristol City Women at Chelsea Ladies new home Kingsmeadow, Kingston. The game will be broadcast live on BBC Sport Online at 12:30pm as part of the BBC’s increased coverage of WSL fixtures, giving Yokohama even further brand recognition. Match highlights will also to be featured on The Women’s Football Show on BBC One at 11:30pm.

“Over the last few years Yokohama has enjoyed a significant increase in brand awareness thanks to our partnership with Chelsea FC. The shirt sponsorship extends across all of Chelsea FC teams including Chelsea Ladies, which gives us a great depth of coverage. Women’s football in particular is enjoying a period of considerable interest, as shown by the BBC broadcasting both live games and highlights. We’re looking forward to supporting Chelsea Ladies in their campaign this season” comments David Seward, managing director, Yokohama HPT.

Anyone wishing to support Chelsea Ladies in the new season can purchase tickets at: http://www.chelseafc.com/teams/chelsea-ladies/